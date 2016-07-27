July 27 GoPro Inc

* Says new drone 'Karma' is on track to launch later this year- conf call

* Says well-positioned to become leader in drone category with Karma - conf call

* Says 'Hero5' line is on track to launch later this year - conf call

* Says will see sequential growth in operating expense in second half- conf call