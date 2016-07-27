BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Facebook Inc
* "anticipate ad load on Facebook will continue to grow modestly over next 12 months " - Conf call
* "tightening our expense guidance range " - Conf call
* "anticipate full year 2016 capital expenditures will be about $4.5 billion as we invest to support rapid growth of our business" - Conf call
* "expect full year 2016 amortization expenses to be approximately $700 million to $800 million" - Conf call
* "anticipate that our total non-gaap expenses will grow in the range of 45% to 50%, narrowed from our prior range of 45% to 55%" - Conf call
* "do expect that ad load will be as less significant factor driving overall growth especially after mid-2017"- Conf call
* " anticipate lower advertising revenue growth rates in each successive quarter in 2016 " - Conf call
* "expect that full year 2016 total gaap expense growth will be about 30% to 35%, narrowed from our prior range of 30% to 40% " - Conf call
* "we're doing a partnership with the NBA to stream some us men's Olympic team games in the next couple of weeks"- Conf call
* CEO- "I am enjoying pokemon go" - Conf call Further company coverage: )
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles