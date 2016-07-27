July 27 OM Asset Management Plc

* Institutional notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.800% per year, payable on a semi-annual basis

* OMAM raises $400 million in note offerings

* Intends to use net proceeds from offerings to finance previously disclosed acquisition of a majority interest in landmark partners

* OM asset management plc says offering consist of $275 million of senior notes due 2026 and $125 million of senior notes due 2031