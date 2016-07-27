July 27 Bank Of America Corp

* Files pricing supplement for A$200 million 3.300 pct senior notes, due August 2021

* Says the senior notes will be issued in one or more series under its medium-term notes program, series l

* Says the senior notes will be issued at public offering price of 99.790 pct per note Source: (bit.ly/2anxI01 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)