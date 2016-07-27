BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Lundin Mining Corp
* Qtrly loss per share $1.10
* Qtrly sales $342.3 million versus $501.3mln
* Company remains on track to meet or exceed full year guidance across all operations
* Q2 shr view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says capital expenditures (excluding tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $185 mln
* Says expects to receive cash distributions from Tenke, Freeport Cobalt in 2016 of about $50 mln-$60 mln, in-line with previous guidance
* Estimates its share of sustaining capital funding for 2016 at Tenke to be approximately $25 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles