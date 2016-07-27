July 27 Lundin Mining Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $1.10

* Qtrly sales $342.3 million versus $501.3mln

* Company remains on track to meet or exceed full year guidance across all operations

* Q2 shr view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures (excluding tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $185 mln

* Says expects to receive cash distributions from Tenke, Freeport Cobalt in 2016 of about $50 mln-$60 mln, in-line with previous guidance

* Estimates its share of sustaining capital funding for 2016 at Tenke to be approximately $25 mln