BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Raise Production Inc :
* Says update on recent activities related to horizontal Wellbore production system
* Says ready to begin final steps toward commercialization
* Raise Production Inc provides operational update
* Says as of end of this month company has decided to end current field trial
* Says "company believes system has proven to be robust enough to target substantially higher production wells"
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles