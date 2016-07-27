July 28 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

* Edgefront Reit to purchase Ontario Industrial Property

* Deal purchase price of $8.4 million

* Purchase price will be satisfied by issuance to vendor of $1.9 million of units at price of $1.90 per unit and $6.5 million in cash

* Purchase price of $8.4 million represents a going in cap rate of 7.5%.