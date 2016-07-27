BRIEF-Navistar to reprice about $1 bln senior secured term loan
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
July 28 Moody's Confirms Anthem's And Cigna's Ratings Following Doj Lawsuit
* If merger with anthem is ultimately approved, moody's expects that cigna's ifs and debt ratings will be downgraded
* Outlook on anthem's ratings has been changed to negative while the outlook on cigna's ratings has been changed to stable.
*
* Insurance financial strength ratings of anthem's and cigna's operating subsidiaries have also been confirmed
* Rating reflects moody's opinion that it is fairly unlikely that merger will be completed despite challenge to the doj lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shashwat Pradhan)
* Navistar announces intention to reprice approximately $1.0 billion senior secured term loan
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."