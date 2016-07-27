July 27 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Q2 adjusted net income available to common and class B unitholders $0.24 per unit

* Q2 net loss attributable to common and class B unitholders of $2.04 per unit

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says anticipate a total capital expenditures budget of between $35.0 million and $38.0 million for remainder of 2016

* Qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $93.5 million versus $95.8 million