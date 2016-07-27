July 27 PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc

* PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. announces sale of Northern Frontier Logistics LP - the water management logistics division of Northern Frontier Corp.

* Soliciting offers for business or assets of NF Logistics; deadline for non-binding expressions of interest is August 15, 2016