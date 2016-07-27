July 27 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner

* Co's average working interest across its montney acreage will increase from 75% currently to greater than 86% at closing

* Says transaction is anticipated to have a neutral impact on Painted Pony's reserves