BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd
* Painted Pony Petroleum announces swap of montney acreage and wells with industry partner
* Co's average working interest across its montney acreage will increase from 75% currently to greater than 86% at closing
* Says transaction is anticipated to have a neutral impact on Painted Pony's reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles