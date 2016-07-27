July 28 Alere Inc :

* Received a U.S. Department Of Justice subpoena addressed to alere toxicology services, inc. on July 1, 2016

* Believes matters to which subpoena relates are not material.

* Alere comments on pain management subpoena

* Company is fully cooperating with investigation.

* Subpoena seeks records related to medicare, medicaid, tricare billings dating back to 2010 for patient samples at Austin Pain Management lab