BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 28 Alere Inc :
* Received a U.S. Department Of Justice subpoena addressed to alere toxicology services, inc. on July 1, 2016
* Believes matters to which subpoena relates are not material.
* Alere comments on pain management subpoena
* Company is fully cooperating with investigation.
* Subpoena seeks records related to medicare, medicaid, tricare billings dating back to 2010 for patient samples at Austin Pain Management lab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles