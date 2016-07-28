July 28 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Fda approves lixisenatide as adlyxintm for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in u.s.

* Approval triggers a $5 million milestone payment from sanofi

* Single product combination of adlyxin and lantus expected in august 2016

* Fda is currently reviewing iglarlixi with regulatory decision expected in august 2016

* Eligible to receive remaining milestone payments of up to $135 million as well as royalties on global sales

* Lixisenatide has been approved in u.s. Under brand name adlyxin