BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
July 28 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* FDA approves lixisenatide as Adlyxin for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in the U.S.
* Zealand is eligible to receive remaining milestone payments of up to $135 million as well as royalties on global sales Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.