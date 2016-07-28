July 28 Ausy SA :

* Reports Q2 revenue of 116.5 million euros ($128.9 million)versus 94.7 million euros a year ago

* Has decided to suspend communication on its new strategic plan, scheduled to be announced jointly with the H1 results on Sept. 28, 2016