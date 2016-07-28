BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Rovi :
* H1 net profit 18.0 million euros ($19.92 million) versus 13.6 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 25.0 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 128.9 million euros versus 121.3 million euros year ago
* Sees 2016 operating income growth rate in mid-high single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9034 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
