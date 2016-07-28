July 28 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: 2nd quarter and half year 2016
unaudited results
* Cash flow from operating activities for Q2 2016 was $2.3
billion, which included negative working capital movements of
$2.5 billion
* Q2 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified
items decreased by 78 pct versus Q2 2015
* LNG sales volumes of 14.25 million tonnes for Q2 2016 were
52 pct higher than for same quarter a year ago, mainly
reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio after acquisition of bg
* Oil products sales volumes for q2 2016 were 1 pct higher
than for q2 2015
* Chemicals sales volumes for q2 2016 decreased by 2%
compared with same quarter a year ago
* Q2 earnings excluding identified items were hurt by
decline in oil, gas and lng prices, depreciation step-up
resulting from BG deal
* CEO Ben Van Beurden says firmly on track to deliver a $40
billion underlying operating cost run rate at end of 2016
* Company compiled analyst estimates
* Q2 integrated gas earnings included a net gain of $114
million
* Q2 upstream earnings included a net charge of $649 million
* Impact of BG on Q2 2016 production was an increase of 768
thousand boe/d.
* Q2 integrated gas earnings excluding identified items were
$868 million compared with $1,403 million a year ago
* Compared with q3 2015, integrated gas earnings are
expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 15
thousand boe/d associated with impact of maintenance
* Q2 upstream earnings excluding identified items were a
loss of $1,325 million compared with a loss of $469 million a
year ago
* Q2 downstream earnings excluding identified items were
$1,816 million compared with $2,961 million for q2 2015
* Oil products refining & trading earnings excluding
identified items were $459 million in q2 2016 compared with
$1,313 million
* As a result of divestments in denmark, norway and france,
oil products sales volumes are expected to decrease by some 200
thousand barrels per day compared with q3 2015
* Upstream - around $3 billion per annum for every $10 per
barrel movement in brent
* Q2 2016 ccs earnings attributable to shareholders
excluding identified items were $1.0 billion compared with $3.8
billion
* A q2 2016 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per
ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share ("ads")
* Gearing at end of q2 2016 was 28.1% versus 12.7% at end of
q2 2015
* Royal Dutch Shell's Q2 2016 ccs earnings attributable to
shareholders were $0.2 billion compared with $3.4 billion for
same quarter a year ago.
* Oil and gas production for q2 2016 was 3,508 thousand
boe/d, an increase of 28%
* Q2 downstream earnings included a net charge of $99
million
* Q2 corporate results and non-controlling interest included
a net charge of $172 million
* Compared with q3 2015, upstream earnings are expected to
be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 35 thousand boe/d
associated with sabotage incidents and repairs in nigeria
* Upstream earnings could be further impacted if security
conditions continue to deteriorate
* Refinery availability is expected to marginally increase
in q3 2016 as a result of lower planned maintenance compared
with same period a year ago
* Chemicals earnings excluding identified items were $248
million in q2 2016 compared with $563 million
* Compared with q3 2015, bg purchase price allocation is
expected to increase depreciation by up to $0.3 billion
* Integrated gas - Around $2 billion per annum for every $10
per barrel movement in brent
* Ceo ben van beurden says lower oil prices continue to be a
significant challenge across business, particularly in upstream.
