July 28 Detection Technology Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 17.5 million euros ($19.38 million) versus 9.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT 3.2 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* Business outlook is unchanged

* Says aims to increase sales by at least 15 pct per annum and to achieve operating margin at or above 15 pct during medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)