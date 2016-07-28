July 28 Lloyds Banking Group Plc

* Operating costs 3 per cent lower at £4.0 billion driven by acceleration of cost initiatives. Market-Leading cost:income ratio improved to 47.8 per cent

* Outlook for UK economy is uncertain and, while precise impact is dependent upon a number of factors, including eu negotiations and political and economic events, a deceleration of growth seems likely

* Impact on group of referendum is dependent on economic and political outcomes which remain uncertain, however we now expect to generate around 160 basis points of cet1 capital in 2016 pre dividend

* It is possible that this capital generation may be somewhat lower in future years than previously guided

* We expect clarity soon on fca consultation into a proposed time-bar for ppi complaints

* In addition, we are targeting a c.30 per cent reduction in our non- branch property portfolio by end of 2018.

* Underlying profit of £4.2 billion was 5 per cent lower than same period last year

* In 2016 we now expect to generate around 160 basis points of cet1 capital pre dividend, due to impact of eu referendum

* No further provision has been taken for ppi

* Impaired loans at 30 june 2016 were £9.3 billion, 2.0 per cent of total loans

* There was a charge of £460 million to cover a range of conduct issues of which £345 million was recognised in q2.

* Charge for half-year included £215 million in respect of arrears related activities on secured and unsecured retail products, £70 million in respect of complaints relating to packaged bank accounts and £50 million related to insurance products sold in germany

* Full year cost:income ratio to be lower than 2015 ratio of 49.3 per cent

* Loans and advances to customers £453bn versus £455bn h1 2015

* Fca informed group that it was commencing an investigation in connection with group's mortgage arrears handling. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill)