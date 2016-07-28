July 28 Cineworld Group Plc

* Acquisition of 5 cinemas from cinema holdings, holding co of Empire Cinema Limited and sale to Empire of three screen Cineworld Haymarket

* Cineworld will pay Empire an aggregate consideration of 94 million gbp 1 for transaction