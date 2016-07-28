July 28 Crcam Loire Haute-loire :

* H1 consolidated net banking income of 232.2 million euros, up 3.7 pct

* H1 consolidated gross operating income of 108.7 million euros, up 10.6 pct

* H1 consolidated net income group share of 69.4 million euros, up 25.8 pct

* At end of May, liquidity Basel III ratio at short term reached 108 pct

* As of March 31, Basel III solvency ratio is 23.6 pct