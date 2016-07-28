BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020
July 28 Crcam Loire Haute-loire :
* H1 consolidated net banking income of 232.2 million euros, up 3.7 pct
* H1 consolidated gross operating income of 108.7 million euros, up 10.6 pct
* H1 consolidated net income group share of 69.4 million euros, up 25.8 pct
* At end of May, liquidity Basel III ratio at short term reached 108 pct
* As of March 31, Basel III solvency ratio is 23.6 pct
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.