July 28 Suncor Energy Inc

* Says forest fires reduced q2 oil sands production by approximately 20 million barrels

* Says Oil Sands Operations production was 177,500 BBLS/D in Q2 of 2016, compared to 423,800 BBLS/D in prior year quarter

* Q2 oper shr loss C$0.36

* Q2 shr loss C$0.46

* Says total upstream production decreased to 330,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in Q2 of 2016, compared with 559,900 BOE/D in prior year quarter

* Says Suncor remains on track to achieve $750 mln reduction to its original 2016 capital budget