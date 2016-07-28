July 28 Suncor Energy Inc
* Says forest fires reduced q2 oil sands production by
approximately 20 million barrels
* Says Oil Sands Operations production was 177,500 BBLS/D in
Q2 of 2016, compared to 423,800 BBLS/D in prior year quarter
* Q2 oper shr loss C$0.36
* Q2 shr loss C$0.46
* Says total upstream production decreased to 330,700
barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) in Q2 of 2016,
compared with 559,900 BOE/D in prior year quarter
* Says Suncor remains on track to achieve $750 mln reduction
to its original 2016 capital budget
