July 28 Logitech

* Accelerates with best retail sales growth in over five years, up 13%

* Increased its non-gaap operating income outlook for fy 2017 to between $195 million and $205 million, up from $185 million to $200 million.

* Says q1 retail sales grew 13 percent in constant currency,

* Says raised its fy 2017 outlook to 8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency

* Says q1 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.13

* Says q1 sales were $480 mln, up 7 percent compared to q1 of prior year