July 28 Logitech
* Accelerates with best retail sales growth in over five
years, up 13%
* Increased its non-gaap operating income outlook for fy
2017 to between $195 million and $205 million, up from $185
million to $200 million.
* Says q1 retail sales grew 13 percent in constant currency,
* Says raised its fy 2017 outlook to 8 to 10 percent retail
sales growth in constant currency
* Says q1 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations
were $0.13
* Says q1 sales were $480 mln, up 7 percent compared to q1
of prior year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)