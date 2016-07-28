Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 28 UCB Sa :
* Financial outlook 2016 confirmed
* H1 gross profit increased to 1.45 billion euros ($497.93 million) (+6 pct, +4 pct cer)
* H1 revenue and net sales increased to 2.0 billion euros(+5 pct; +5 pct cer) and 1.9 billion euros(+10 pct; +9 pct cer) respectively driven by continued core product growth
* H1 underlying profitability -recurring EBITDA- reached 549 million euros (+18 pct; +11 pct cer)
* H1 profit of group was 316 million euros(+9 pct; 0 pct cer) of which 300 million euros is attributable to UCB shareholders and 16 million euros to non-controlling interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: