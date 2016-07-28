July 28 Bobst Group SA :
* Half-Year EBIT up at 18.0 million Swiss francs ($18.26
million) from 14.7 million francs in 2015
* H1 sales amounted to 600.4 million francs compared to
524.7 million francs in the previous year
* H1 net result reached 9.7 million francs from 14.8 million
francs in the previous year
* Activity in emerging markets, China and South America has
been slow, while India, the Middle East and Africa have shown
good levels of activity despite political instability in some
areas
* Is confident of achieving full year sales of 1.35 to 1.40
billion francs in 2016
* Overall market trends are in line with last year
* For the full year 2016 the group expects a similar
operating result (EBIT) as the restated operating result (EBIT)
for 2015 (83.9 million francs)
* FY net result will be lower than the restated net result
for 2015 (67.1 million francs)
* Mid- to long-term financial targets of at least 8 pct
operating result (EBIT) and a minimum 15 pct return on capital
employed (ROCE) remain unchanged.
Source text: bit.ly/2afhKAI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9855 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)