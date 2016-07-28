July 28 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Reprts Q2 revenue of 109.0 million euros ($120.6 million), up 38 pct versus Q1 and net income of 24.0 million euros, up 200 pct versus the prior quarter

* Q2 orders of 100.5 million euros, down 3.3 pct versus Q1 but up 9.4 pct versus Q2 2015

* Q2 net income of is 24.0 million euros, up 16.0 million euros versus Q1 and 8.5 million euros versus Q2 2015

* Q2 gross margin increased to 50.9 pct versus 49.2 pct in Q1 due to market position and labor cost efficiencies

* Q3 revenue and operating profit forecast to exceed Q3 2015 levels

* Q3 revenue expected to decrease by 15-20 pct versus Q2 due to typical seasonal factors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)