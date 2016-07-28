BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Pharming Group Nv :
* H1 revenues 5.3 million euros ($5.86 million) versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 6.2 million euros versus loss of 6.1 million euros year ago
* H1 total cash and cash equivalent position (including restricted cash) decreased by 10.1 million euros from 31.8 million euros at year-end 2015 to 21.7 million euros at the end of June 2016
* Accounting net loss increased from 3.5 million euros in the first half of 2015 to 6.7 million euros in the first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.