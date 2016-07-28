BRIEF-Megaworld Corp expects rental income to reach 20 bln pesos by 2020
* Rental income is expected to reach 20-billion pesos by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Viel et Compagnie SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 405.6 million euros ($448.8 million)versus 423.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Australian shares rose on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of losses, as basic materials and energy stocks gained on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar.
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.