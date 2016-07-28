July 28 Precise Biometrics :

* Enters agreement with Qualcomm for the licensing of Precise Biomatch Mobile

* agreement includes a per unit license fee, as well as an annual fee, pertaining to the use of Precise BioMatch Mobile based on actual sales of certain fingerprint sensors utilizing said technology, and an annual fee for support and maintenance

* While the per unit license fee is volume dependent and cannot be forecasted by Precise at this point, Precise is currently projecting that some of the revenue generated under the agreement will be recognized starting from the third quarter of 2016