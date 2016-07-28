BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Biotie Therapies Corp :
* Q2 revenue 863,000 euros ($956,204) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q2 R&D costs 9.9 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 net loss 19.5 million versus loss 9.0 million euros year ago
* Says primary focus is to ensure that the Phase 3 clinical study for tozadenant is efficiently and effectively executed, with the top-line data expected by the end of 2017
* Says SYN120 and BTT1023 are expected to reach significant potential inflection points in the second and first halves of 2017 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
