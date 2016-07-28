UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 28 Premier Farnell Plc :
* Statement regarding withdrawal of board recommendation of offer from Datwyler Technical Components UK Limited
* Confirms that it has withdrawn its recommendation of offer from Datwyler Technical Components UK Limited
* Intends unanimously to recommend Avnet offer
* Board considers Avnet offer to represent a superior offer for Premier Farnell shareholders, as compared to Datwyler offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: