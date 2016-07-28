Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 28 Nicox SA :
* Nicoxraises 18 million euros ($20.0 million) to finance development of its pipeline
* Proceeds to finance development of NCX 4251 in blepharitis and NCX 470 in glaucoma and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: