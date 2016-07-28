Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 28 Tecnocom :
* H1 net profit 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 225,000 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 14.2 million euros versus 9.0 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 209.3 million euros versus 198.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)