UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Baltika AS
* Q2 2016 net profit at 0.35 million euros ($387,975.00) versus 0.13 million euros year ago
* Q2 2016 turnover at 11.82 million euros down 2 percent from year ago
* Says Q2 improved results are due to exiting the Ukrainian and Russian market, cost control
Source text: bit.ly/2azAZY5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources