BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
July 28 BAE Systems :
* Awarded $245 million contract for UK type 26 gun system
* Says MK 45 is in service with US navy and 10 other allied nations
* Under contract, company will manufacture three MIFS integrated gunnery systems (IGS) and one trainer system for UK Royal Navy
* Contract includes an option for five additional systems for remainder of UK Royal Navy's type 26 fleet
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations