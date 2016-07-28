BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Doxa AB :
* Q2 pre-tax loss 3.4 million Swedish crowns ($395,592) versus 3.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 revenue 5.1 million crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5947 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.