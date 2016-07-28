July 28 Credit Suisse Group AG

* Cfo says would be surprised if we don't make significant progress in the course of the year in winding down RWAs in strategic resolution unit -analyst call

* Cfo says would expect further significant restructuring costs in h2

* Ceo says in terms of revenue, guidance is the same as in q1

* Ceo says Brexit underlined the attractiveness of switzerland