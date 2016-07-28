UPDATE 1-China Jan factory activity expands for 6th month at modest pace-official PMI
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
July 28 MTG AB
* MTG launches Viaplay in the Baltics
* Partnership with Tele2 to make Viaplay available to mobile subscribers Further company coverage:
* Jan factory PMI 51.3 (Dec 51.4), services PMI 54.6 (Dec 54.5)
TOKYO, Feb 1 Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to release two or three mobile games every year, a day after the Japanese videogames maker disappointed investors with a one-third cut to its full-year operating profit outlook.
* Says the co plans to sell entire 100 percent stake in Daiki Sound Co., Ltd