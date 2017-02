July 28 Euronext

* "We do expect (trading) volume to remain low for the rest of the year" - CEO

* Sees company headcount to grow marginally over the rest of the year - CEO

* "We expect a quieter Q3 compared to the Q3 last year" - CFO

* To give a detailed update on strategic plans at full-year results in february next year - CEO

* "We are cautiously optimistic" about new listings pipeline - ceo