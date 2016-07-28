July 28 Pylon SA :

* Signs distribution agreement with Audiovertrieb for sale of its pylon audio brand products in Germany and Austria

* Deal with Audiovertrieb is for 5 years with possiblity of prolongation

* Estimated, minimal level of sales of speakers to Audiovertrieb, after 5 years time, at 150,000 euros ($166,275.00) per year