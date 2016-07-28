July 28 Renk AG :

* H1 revenue 227 million euros ($252.15 million) versus 240 million euros year ago

* H1 orders received 316 million euros versus 293 million euros year ago

* H1 operating result 33 million euros versus 43 million euros year ago

* For fiscal 2016, Renk continues to expect new orders in the order of last year

* Consolidated sales in 2016 should slightly exceed the previous year's value