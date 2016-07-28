BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Vicore Pharma Holding AB :
* Says signed a subscription commitment at forthcoming rights issue of I-Tech AB
* Subscription commitment amounts to 500,000 Swedish crowns ($58,251), corresponding to 312,500 shares in I-Tech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5836 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.