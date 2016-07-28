BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
July 28 Selvita SA :
* Signs 3 deals with Nodthera Limited concerning commercialization of research project SEL212
* First agreement concerns sale of SEL 212A program for GBP 0.5 million ($658,500.00) plus additional payment after reaching first milestone
* Under second agreeement with Nodthera Limited to contribute research program SEL212B as swap for shares in Nodthera worth GBP 1.9 million
* Third agreement is for conduting research and development works on drugs, further development on SEL212 ordered by Nodthera Limited for GBP 2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7593 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
BEIJING, Feb 1 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in January compared with the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.