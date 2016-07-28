UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Amer Sports Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 477.4 million euros ($529.6 million) (Reuters poll: 492 million euros)
* Q2 adjusted EBIT loss 12.1 million euros (Reuters poll: loss 6.91 million euros)
* Outlook for 2016 unchanged
* 2016 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase
* 2016 EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability to improve from 2015,despite challenging market conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources