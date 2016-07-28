July 28 INC Research Holdings Inc
* Board has authorized repurchase of up to an aggregate of
$150.0 million of company's common stock
* Stock repurchase program will commence on august 1, 2016
and end no later than december 31, 2017
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Inc research says increased fy net service revenue
guidance to $1,030 million to $1,040 million and adjusted
diluted eps guidance to $2.39 to $2.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $252.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intends to use proceeds from borrowings under its 2015
credit agreement and cash on hand to fund stock repurchase
program
* Sees fy gaap eps $1.74 -$1.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.42, revenue view $1.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $399.6 million versus $337.3 million
