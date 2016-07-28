July 28 Italtile Ltd :

* FY headline earnings per share will be between 85.2 cents and 88.1 cents (2015: 71.6 cents)

* Sees FY basic earnings per share between 86.5 cents and 89.6 cents (2015: 75.9 cents), representing an increase of between 14 pct and 18 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)