Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 28 Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica SpA :
* H1 net profit 122.7 million euros ($136.07 million) versus 103.2 million euros a year ago, up 18.9 percent
* H1 net revenues 587.9 million euros versus 539.1 million euros a year ago, up 9.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: