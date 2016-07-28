BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Exco Resources Inc
* As of june 30, 2016, company was in compliance with financial covenants under its revolving credit facility
* Does not believe it will be able to comply with all of covenants under its revolving credit facility
* Some factors raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Liquidity,Ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants have been negatively impacted by depressed oil, natural gas prices
* Ability to continue planned principal business operations would be dependent on actions of its lenders or obtaining additional debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.