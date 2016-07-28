July 28 Exco Resources Inc

* As of june 30, 2016, company was in compliance with financial covenants under its revolving credit facility

* Does not believe it will be able to comply with all of covenants under its revolving credit facility

* Some factors raise substantial doubt about company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Liquidity,Ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants have been negatively impacted by depressed oil, natural gas prices

* Ability to continue planned principal business operations would be dependent on actions of its lenders or obtaining additional debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)