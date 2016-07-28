July 28 Harvard Bioscience Inc
* Harvard Bioscience Reports Second Quarter 2016 Financial
Results
* Updating Full-Year Financial Guidance To Reflect Current
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates, Including Impact Of Brexit
Uncertainty
* Q2 Shr View $0.03, Rev View $26.6 Mln -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Full-Year 2016 Non-Gaap Diluted Earnings Per Share Of
$0.16 To $0.18
* Fy2016 Shr View $0.18, Rev View $109.7 Mln -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 Gaap Shr Loss $0.02
* Sees Fy 2016 Gaap Shr About $0.00 To $0.02
* Q2 Revenue Fell 9 Pct To $26.1 Mln
* Q2 Non-Gaap Shr $0.03
