July 28 Cabela's Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
* Cabela's Inc Q2 revenue $929.9 million versus I/B/E/S view
$906 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.5 percent
* Quarterly total revenue increased 11.2 percent to $929.9
million
* Quarterly retail comparable store sales increased 1.5
percent on a shift-adjusted calendar basis
* For full-year 2016, continue to expect a high-single-digit
growth rate in revenue
* For full-year 2016 continue to expect high-single-digit or
low-double-digit growth rate in earnings per diluted share
